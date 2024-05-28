CBI and ED oppose Kavitha’s bail pleas

New Delhi: The CBI and the ED on Tuesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam, saying she was “highly influential and powerful” to influence the witnesses.

Countering the submission made on behalf of Kavitha that she, being a woman, be released on bail, the probe agencies contended she played a key role in the conspiracy behind the “scam” and, being an active politician and a member of the Telangana legislative council, she cannot seek parity with “vulnerable” women.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Kavitha, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the orders on her bail applications.

During the hearing, CBI’s counsel argued that Kavitha was “not just a woman but a very influential woman and was powerful enough” to influence witnesses one of whom has even claimed she threatened him.

The ED’s counsel also contended that Kavitha was a co-conspirator and a beneficiary of the excise “scam” and the proceeds of crime were directly going to her.

The counsel claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, who was accused of a white collar crime, was involved in destruction of evidence and coercing people to retract from their statements. The ED, in its reply to Kavitha’s bail application, has claimed her release would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the “deep-rooted, multi-layered conspiracy”. It has contended that the Telangana lawmaker is a “highly influential” individual and stands accused of having committed a grave economic offence.