CBI acusses Arvind Kejriwal of intentionally manipulating liquor policy to benefit wholesalers

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has leveled serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming he intentionally manipulated the now-repealed liquor policy to benefit wholesalers financially. The CBI’s assertions were made in an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court as part of its opposition to Kejriwal’s bail request.



According to the CBI, Kejriwal is accused of facilitating a profit margin increase for liquor wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent without any logical justification. The agency alleges that this decision was made to ensure a “windfall gain” for the wholesalers in exchange for “illegal gratification” amounting to Rs 100 crore from the South Group, intended to cover the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election expenses for the Goa Assembly polls.

The affidavit stated that, “Arvind Kejriwal is part of the conspiracy in the liquor scam. All Delhi government decisions were taken only as per his directions.” This assertion paints Kejriwal as a central figure in a broader conspiracy surrounding the liquor policy’s formulation and execution.

Kejriwal’s troubles escalated following his arrest from Tihar Jail on June 26, as the CBI investigates various corruption allegations linked to the liquor policy. The agency has pointed out that the Cabinet, led by Kejriwal, granted ex-post facto approval to decisions made by former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia concerning the policy, further implicating him in the alleged wrongdoing.

The CBI’s affidavit also highlights Kejriwal’s significant influence over government decisions, claiming he was instrumental in obstructing inquiries under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) in Punjab related to the case. “Kejriwal’s influence and clout is evident,” the CBI stated, adding that his authority extends beyond the Delhi government to the AAP’s overarching decisions and activities.

Additionally, the investigation has also revealed that Kejriwal maintained close ties with various officials and bureaucrats, allegedly using these relationships to manipulate the investigative process. The CBI has accused AAP leaders and even Kejriwal’s wife of spreading false narratives aimed at influencing witnesses and undermining the investigation’s integrity.

The agency characterised Kejriwal as non-cooperative and evasive throughout the inquiry, raising concerns that granting him bail could significantly hinder the ongoing investigation. The CBI stated, “Kejriwal is accused of the commission of grave economic offences, which ought to be considered as a class apart.” They criticised the Chief Minister’s attempts to “sensationalize” the case, describing these actions as “unfortunate.”