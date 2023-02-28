‘CBI acting lawfully against corrupt’

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over its street protests against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the “corrupt” and demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation for the arrest of two of his ministers in cases of alleged corruption.



The law is taking its own course and probe agencies are working lawfully, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand till March 4. The “kattar beimaan party” (hardcore dishonest party) respects neither courts, nor laws or people, he claimed, accusing Kejriwal of orchestrating the anarchic protests against Sisodia’s arrest. If the AAP believes that the CBI’s action is driven by political malice as it has alleged, then it should have gone to court as the probe in the suspected corruption in the framing of excise policy had been going on for months. Neither does Kejriwal abide by law nor he sacks his ministers involved in corruption, he said.