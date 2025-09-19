Caught stealing, teen domestic worker jumps from third floor

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old domestic worker attempted suicide out of embarrassment after being caught stealing cash by her employer in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Wednesday evening. Police identified the girl as Asha (18), daughter of the late Rakesh and a resident of Allah Colony. She was first admitted to LBS Hospital after the fall and later shifted to GTB Hospital, where she remains in the intensive care unit. Doctors have declared her unfit to record a statement.

A PCR call was received at 5.15 p.m. from LBS Hospital regarding her admission. Initial enquiries revealed that Asha had been employed for the past year as a domestic help at Vardhan Apartment, owned by Ashok Karnani (49). On the day of the incident, Asha was allegedly caught by Ashok’s wife, Shweta, while attempting to steal Rs 3,000. Following the confrontation, she reportedly went into the kitchen and jumped from a small third-floor window. The crime team inspected the scene and recorded statements from family members present at the house. Police are investigating whether Asha’s fall was impulsive or influenced, with forensic evidence and family statements guiding the inquiry.