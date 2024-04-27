‘Catch me if you can’: Man nabbed at IGIA for impersonating a pilot

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a fake pilot at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after discovering him in possession of falsified documents, including a fabricated ID card.



The individual in question, identified as 24-year-old Sangeet Singh, hails from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the DCP IGI Airport Usha Rangnani on April 25, suspicions arose when a CISF personnel at Terminal 3 observed a young man strolling along the Metro Skywalk dressed in the attire of a Singapore Airlines pilot.

After interrogation by the CISF personnel, he was promptly taken into custody, and upon being scrutinised, his identity documents were found to be fraudulent.

Further investigation uncovered a forged ID card in his possession, designed for flight operations, which was subsequently confirmed to be counterfeit.

Further, Rangnani added, that Singh had designed the false ID using an online application and later procured a pilot’s uniform from the Dwarka locality.

Inquiries later revealed that he had completed a year-long Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai in 2020.

Furthermore, it was discovered that he had deceived his family and acquaintances into believing that he had secured employment as a pilot with Singapore Airlines, a claim which turned out to be entirely false. The investigation is ongoing.