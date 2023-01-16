Cash van custodian held for misappropriating Rs 10 lakh

New Delhi: The custodian of a cash van was arrested for allegedly stealing and misappropriating Rs 10 lakh, police said on Monday.



Rajasthan native Dharamraj Meena (23) had been absconding since the incident came to light. He was arrested from Dwarka, they said.

The police said efforts were being made to recover the misappropriated or stolen cash.

The matter came to light on October 21 when a CMS Infosystem official lodged a complaint at Kashmere Gate police station.

The company replenishes cash in ATMs, Bunch Note Acceptance and Cash Recycle Machines for various nationalised and private banks in Delhi-NCR. The company had deputed Meena as a custodian, the police said.

On October 19, Meena and other custodians, driver and armed guards were deputed to a cash van on an ATM route. Around 5.40 pm, when the van reached Kashmere Gate, Meena went inside the vault and allegedly removed Rs 10 lakh from filled and sealed cassettes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He allegedly kept the cash in his personal bag with the intention to commit theft and misappropriation, he added

However, cameras installed in the van recorded his action and a case was registered against him.

The police analysed Meena’s call records and conducted several raids at his village in Rajasthan. He was finally apprehended from the Dwarka area in Delhi on Sunday, he added.