Cases of burglary surge by 23% in Delhi, compared to 2023: Police data

NEW DELHI: Burglary cases in the national capital have spiked by 23 per cent compared to last year, according to data from Delhi Police.



Police sources cite two main reasons for the increase: a rise in the involvement of minors and juveniles in such crimes, and greater public awareness, leading to more residents filing complaints. According to the Delhi Police’s crime statistics, a total of 5,438 burglary cases have been reported this year till August 15, which is an increase of 23.9 per cent from 2023, during which 4,389 cases of burglaries were reported in the same period.

In 2022, as many as 3,394 such cases were reported until August 15. The data showed that a total of 6,916 and 6,189, cases of burglary were reported in 2023 and 2022, respectively in the national capital. Of these, 1,764 cases were solved in 2024 and 1,397 in 2023.

However, the cases of house theft have dropped by 13 per cent with this year’s tally of 11,944 and 13,863 in 2023,

till August 15.

At least 9,318 cases of house thefts were reported in the corresponding period in 2022, according to the statistics.

At least 2,164 cases of house thefts were reported throughout 2023 and 18,020 in 2022.

The cases of motor vehicle theft have also decreased this year with 23,794 until August 15, a drop of 2.88 per cent.

A total of 24,500 motor vehicle thefts were reported in 2023 and 22,681 in 2022, till August 15. At least 40,045 cases of motor vehicle theft were reported in the entire last year and 38,248 in 2022. According to official sources, the involvement of minors and juvenile, is one of the main reasons in increase in cases of burglary in Delhi.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said gangs often rope in minor for breakaway thefts as the probability of them getting caught is relatively low. These minors get bail easily and again involve in similar crimes, he added.

The official said public awareness is another factor which has led to more burglary cases being reported.

The Delhi Police repeatedly asks people to use interlocking systems instead of locks and keep the lights on in their houses even when they are away. The national capital has 15 police districts and 180 police stations. with agency Inputs