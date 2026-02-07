Case registered against former Dwarka DCP over ‘illegal raids’

NEW DELHI: Eleven women, including five minor girls, were rescued from an alleged prostitution racket during a raid conducted by the Dabri police in Dwarka, south-west Delhi, officials said on Friday. Eight customers and two persons suspected to be brothel operators were arrested



from the premises.

Police said the operation was carried out following specific information shared by the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), whose members had gathered details of the racket after posing as decoy customers. The women and girls were allegedly trafficked from West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh on the false promise of employment and better opportunities.

According to the FIR, registered under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for trafficking of persons, the victims were forced to stay at the premises under bonded conditions and were not allowed to leave freely. Used and unused condom packets were recovered during the raid, and seven dogs were found inside the house, which police believe were kept to prevent the women from escaping.

Police said one minor girl was found hidden inside an almirah during the search. Officers involved in the rescue said the girl was visibly frightened and trembling when she was brought out. During counselling, the rescued women and girls alleged they were kept under constant surveillance, barred from stepping outside, and subjected to strict control.

The house, police said, was locked from all sides. Statements recorded during preliminary enquiry indicated that the girls were monitored closely and denied contact with the outside world. AVA officials said their team had verified the information before alerting the police. According to them, the suspected operators had sent photographs of the girls to prospective clients, allowing them to choose, which helped confirm the racket’s existence.

The inputs were shared with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, and the Special Police Unit for Women and Children, leading to the raid and rescue. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the trafficking network.