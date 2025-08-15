Case registered after TWO boys killed in wall collapse

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered a case under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after two boys, aged nine and 10, died when a wall collapsed in Vasant Vihar’s Basant Nagar on Thursday evening amid heavy

rain and waterlogging.

The children, both from Bihar, were rescued from the debris and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they were declared dead.

Initial inquiry suggests the wall, suspected to belong to either the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or the Public Works Department (PWD), may have been weakened by prolonged rain.

Police are verifying ownership and structural integrity of nearby walls. The bodies have been preserved for post-mortem, and legal proceedings are underway as part of the ongoing investigation.