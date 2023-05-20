Case on civic body hiring irregularities not listed in roster: HC

kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court did not hear the matter on municipality recruitment irregularities on Friday, stating that the case was not listed as a judicial matter of the Bench.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered a probe by the CBI into the alleged irregularities in municipality recruitment.

After the Supreme Court transferred the case from Justice Gangopadhyay to Justice Amrita Sinha. Justice Sinha upheld the order for CBI probe. The state had challenged the order and approached the Division Bench.

The Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray did not hear the case when it came up on Friday as it was reportedly not on the roster.