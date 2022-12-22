Case filed against docs, nursing staff of hosp over child's death

noida: Following the death of an one and half year old girl, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have booked doctors and nursing staff of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida under death due to negligence. As per complaint, the girl was admitted to Yatharth hospital on December 18.

"My daughter suffered a nose injury while playing and we took her to Yatharth hospital where doctors advised us for surgery. In order to treat injury marks, the doctors performed plastic surgery on December 19," Satendra Yadav, the girl's father said.

He said that after few hours of surgery, the girl's condition didn't improve. "The surgery was performed in afternoon and till evening she was in ICU. The doctors told us that she is recovering but she was unresponsive. Late in evening, she was declared dead by the nursing staff," the complainant further said.