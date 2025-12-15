Case filed against 28 for illegal construction near Jewar Airport

Noida: Police have registered a case against 28 villagers for carrying out unauthorised construction on land earmarked for the expansion of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, officials said on Sunday.

The FIR was lodged on Friday at Rabupura police station following a complaint filed by lekhpal (revenue officer) Pratyush Rahi Pathak on behalf of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration. The case has been registered under Sections 223 and 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 2 and 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

According to officials, the illegal construction was reported in Nagla Hukum Singh village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station. Despite repeated notices and clear instructions issued by the district administration to stop construction activities, the villagers allegedly continued with the work.

The land in question falls under the proposed second phase of the Noida International Airport project, which involves the acquisition of approximately 1,182 hectares spread across six villages Dayanantpur, Beerampur, Mudhrah, Ranhera, Kuraib and Karauli Bangar.