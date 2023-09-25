Carry out repair, beautification works in east Delhi areas: L-G

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited several east Delhi areas and took note of the requirement for improvement and maintenance on Saturday, to continue in his efforts to improve cleanliness, sanitation and civic amenities in the city after the G20 Summit.



He started from Yudhishthir Setu at ISBT Kashmere Gate, visited areas like Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, Surajmal Park, various blocks of Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Dilshad Garden among others, and ended his visit outside the Karkardooma Court Complex.

Saxena was displeased over the poor conditions of roads, heaps of garbage, choked and overflowing, drains, unkempt public parks, and encroachment of public spaces, defaced and damaged public properties. Officials were instructed to begin repair and beautification works on a “war footing” from Sunday, and told that no progress or status report from any agency would be accepted without “before and after” photographs, informed the L-G’s office. They also

mentioned that Yudhishthir Setu had dilapidated railing and pavements broken at several places that would be dangerous for pedestrians and two-wheelers, there were choked drains overflowing onto the streets, dust-filled streets and pavements, broken footpaths and overgrown trees obstructing the traffic movement at multiple locations.

The L-G also interacted with local residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) who complained of overflowing sewer lines, choked drains and crumbling roads and footpaths, and other issues, and told Saxena that the concerned civic agencies did not respond to their complaints.

“All concerned agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and others, to sort out the jurisdictional issues among them and stressed that these should not delay the works in any manner,” the L-G said, adding that the L-G Secretariat would be monitoring daily progress of works in these areas.

During the days leading up to the G20 Summit, Saxena had promised that he would work towards the restoration and beautification outside the G20-related areas from September 16. He had visited multiple areas around the Dwarka Sub-city on the day itself and instructed beautification and cleanliness efforts to start without delay.

During his visit to the east Delhi areas, the L-G was accompanied by the Chief Secretary, PWD Principal Secretary, MCD Commissioner and other senior officers of various departments and Delhi Police.