‘Carbon gardens’ planned in Delhi University colleges to cut pollution

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi is planning to establish “Carbon Gardens” across its colleges as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and improve campus ecology. The initiative is being led by Dinabandhu Sahoo, credited with developing India’s first carbon garden.

Carbon gardens are designed green spaces that integrate diverse life forms, including algae, fungi, bacteria, and a variety of plant species such as herbs, shrubs, and trees. These ecosystems are aimed at enhancing biodiversity, improving soil quality, and reducing air pollution.

Officials said the gardens require limited space and can be developed even in compact areas, making them adaptable for educational institutions and public spaces. By absorbing carbon dioxide and other pollutants, while supporting microbial activity in soil, these gardens contribute to improved air quality.

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on sustainable practices within academic institutions and urban environments.