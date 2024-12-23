Car theft gang dismantled by Crime Branch

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has dismantled a notorious inter-state auto-lifting gang, arresting two key members and recovering four stolen vehicles. The gang, led by Harender alias Hunny (40), operated across multiple states using sophisticated tactics, including air travel, to evade detection.

Harender, with a history of 20 criminal cases, and his accomplice Aas Mohammad alias Ashu (39), were arrested following a tip-off. The stolen vehicles included a Toyota Fortuner, Maruti Brezza, and Baleno, taken from Delhi and UP. Aas Mohammad was apprehended after a chase, and further interrogation led to the recovery of two additional vehicles. Harender was later captured after a 100-km chase.

The gang targeted luxury cars, selling them in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Police efforts continue to locate other members and recover more

stolen vehicles.