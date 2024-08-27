Car owner fined Rs 1K for helmet violation

Noida: A car owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was left in shock after he received a challan worth Rs 1, 000 by Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) police for not wearing a helmet while driving his car.



Tushar Saxena, a TV journalist said that the challan dated November 9, 2023 was issued to him first by text message on his mobile phone. Initially, he thought it was a mistake and ignored it but he received follow-up email and a message warning him to appear in court if he fails to pay up.

“I have never driven my car to the Delhi-NCR area. If even I have gone, it was with my friends in their vehicle. Is there any new rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car. I don’t think so, even if there then the authorities must give this to me in writing” said Saxena. Saxena bought his white Hyundai car in March last year. He is now hoping that the Noida Police would cancel the case against him.

Noida Traffic DCP, Yamuna Prasad said that the matter has come into their knowledge.

“The challan has been issued through cameras installed on the streets of Noida. It’s seems due to camera error, wrong challan has been sent to the car owner. This matter is being investigated. Is any such case comes to light, it is rectified” stated

the DCP.