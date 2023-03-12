Car mechanic shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi: A car mechanic was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants in the Aman Vihar area here, police said on Sunday. The deceased, Yogesh, was a resident of Begumpur, they added.



The incident took place on Saturday, police said.

A preliminary enquiry has revealed that Yogesh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in the Aman Vihar area, a senior police officer said.

He sustained bullet injuries and was taken to the Agrasen Hospital for treatment but was declared “brought dead on arrival” by the doctors on duty, the officer said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on basis of the statement of an eyewitness, police said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the deceased was a car mechanic and there is a possibility that an old enmity led to his killing, police said.

They, however, added that multiple aspects are being looked into and suspects are being questioned.