Car falls into drain in Faridabad, 3 men drown

Faridabad: Three men drowned after their car fell into a drain in Faridabad while they were returning from a

pandal set up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10.40 pm on Thursday when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Gauchi drain, they said, adding that when people nearby saw the car plunging into the drain, they raised an alarm and reached the spot. After getting information, a police team also reached the spot and started a rescue operation. After an hour of hard work, the police with the help of locals took out all three men and rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Maurya (32) form Sanjay colony, Amit Jha (31), a resident of Sanjay enclave, and Gaurav Rawat (33) from Jawahar colony, the police said.

The car belongs to Amit Jha. He worked at a private company in Sector 58, Faridabad and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

He has four sisters, one of whom is married. The other two deceased were his friends, the police said.

Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said an investigation is underway and an action will be taken after taking statements from the families of the victims.