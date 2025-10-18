CAQM reviews NCR’s winter pollution preparedness

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas held its 25th meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Rajesh Verma to review the region’s preparedness for the upcoming winter season and the implementation of air pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Key issues discussed included vehicular and industrial emissions, incidents of stubble burning, and enforcement of statutory directions across NCR states. The Commission ratified Direction No. 95, authorising district magistrates and collectors in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan (NCR areas), Uttar Pradesh (NCR), and Delhi to file complaints against officials failing to prevent paddy stubble burning.

CAQM also decided to amend Direction No. 88 following the Supreme Court’s order lifting exemptions for vehicles carrying essential goods. A strict ban will be imposed on the entry of all non-BS VI commercial goods vehicles into Delhi from November 1, 2025, except those registered in Delhi. However, BS-IV vehicles will be permitted entry until October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure. The Commission further kept Direction No. 89, related to scrapping end-of-life vehicles, in abeyance in line with the Supreme Court’s order prohibiting coercive action against owners of older vehicles. The Winter Action Plans of Delhi and NCR states were also reviewed. States were directed to intensify efforts to curb stubble burning, ensure optimal use of crop residue management (CRM) machines, and conduct awareness campaigns. CAQM also noted the Supreme Court’s recent order permitting the sale of green firecrackers only from October 18 to 20 at designated sites in NCR.