CAQM pulls up DPCC, SPCBs over poor GRAP enforcement

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has flagged serious deficiencies and wide gaps in the implementation of pollution control measures by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) across the National Capital Region during Stage-III and Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Reviewing performance reports monitored daily by its GRAP Monitoring Control Room, the Commission observed that shortfalls ranged from 7 per cent to as high as 99.6 per cent across key mandated actions, raising concerns over enforcement at a time when air quality remained in the ‘severe’ and ‘severe+’ categories.

CAQM noted that “such recurring gaps and failure in implementation of actions under the extant GRAP seriously compromises the collective efforts towards abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.”

During Stage-III GRAP (as on January 2, 2025), inspections of construction and demolition (C&D) sites above 500 sq m showed alarming gaps, 87 per cent in Delhi, 99.6 per cent in Haryana (NCR), 84 per cent in Rajasthan (NCR) and 96 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (NCR).

Mechanical road sweeping also fell well below prescribed levels, with gaps of 69 per cent in Delhi and Haryana, while deployment of mechanical road sweeping machines remained inadequate in Delhi and Haryana. Similar trends persisted during Stage-IV GRAP (as on December 24, 2025). CAQM found that inspections of C&D sites recorded gaps of 87 per cent in Delhi, 100 per cent in Haryana (NCR), 79 per cent in Rajasthan (NCR) and 97 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (NCR). Road sweeping and

machine deployment also showed major deficiencies, particularly in Delhi and Haryana.

The Commission further expressed concern over poor grievance redressal, especially complaints received through social media platforms.

During Stage-III, 47 per cent of complaints in Delhi and 71 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (NCR) remained unresolved. The situation worsened during Stage-IV, with 68 per cent of complaints in Delhi and 81 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (NCR) left pending. CAQM said this reflected “weak enforcement and grievance redressal mechanisms.” Taking a stern view, the Commission has directed DPCC and SPCBs to identify officers responsible for non-compliance and initiate appropriate proceedings

against them.

Emphasising accountability, CAQM stated that “strict and timely implementation of GRAP measures is mandatory and binding,” particularly during periods of severe air pollution.