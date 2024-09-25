CAQM panel monitoring air quality situation in city before decision on anti-pollution restrictions

New Delhi: As Delhi’s air quality worsened to the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, the Centre decided to closely monitor the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 235 (‘poor’ category) on Wednesday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee, responsible for implementing GRAP — a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter — reviewed the current air quality and weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

It said that Delhi’s average AQI had already started improving, dropping to 232 by 5 PM, and is expected to improve further. The IMD/IITM forecast also predicts light rain on Wednesday and in the coming days, which should help bring Delhi’s AQI into the ‘moderate’ category. After thoroughly reviewing the situation, the Sub-Committee decided to monitor the air quality for another day or more before taking action under Stage 1 of GRAP. They will continue to closely watch the situation for further decisions, a statement said.

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), an autonomous body responsible for developing strategies to improve air quality in Delhi and nearby areas, announced a major change to GRAP. Polluting buses from NCR states will not be allowed to enter Delhi if the city’s AQI reaches Stage III — ‘Severe’ (AQI between 401 and 450).

Exceptions will be made for CNG, BS VI, and electric buses. However, this restriction will not apply to buses or tempo travellers with an all-India tourist permit. Under Stage 1, GRAP calls for strict enforcement of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders on phasing out overaged diesel and petrol vehicles. It also mandates a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants, and hotels once the AQI crosses the 200 mark. GRAP is categorized into four stages based on Delhi’s air quality: Stage I — ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II — ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III — ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV — ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).