CAQM, National Museum of Natural History raise awareness on pollution

In a proactive move to tackle the pressing issue of air pollution caused by vehicles, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) joined forces with the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) and the Forest and Climate Change Department to host an awareness programme near Dilli Haat and INA metro station.

The programme aimed to shed light on the deteriorating air quality in the capital city and ways to mitigate this crisis. To engage and educate the general public, the CAQM orchestrated Nukkad Natak (street plays) performed by students from Arwachin Bharti Bhawan School in an open space.

These performances served as a powerful medium to inform people about the city’s air quality and provide actionable steps to improve it.

As per recent data, the current air quality in the capital city surpasses the recommended limit set by the World Health Organization by over 3.7 times. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the issue.

The awareness programme emphasised that the quality of air can be improved and made healthier if citizens of the capital city adhere to the guidelines provided by the CAQM.

The event brought to the forefront the collective responsibility of residents in curbing air pollution. Individuals were encouraged to adopt sustainable practices such as carpooling, using public transport, and reducing vehicular emissions by maintaining their vehicles.

Additionally, the program stressed the importance of green spaces and tree planting in improving air quality. The CAQM, NMNH, and the Forest and Climate Change Department’s collaboration in organising this awareness programme signifies the seriousness of the air pollution crisis in Delhi.

Through such initiatives, the hope is to inspire behavioral changes among residents, foster greater awareness, and contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

As Delhi grapples with its air quality challenges, the shared commitment to combat air pollution becomes increasingly essential for the well-being of its inhabitants.