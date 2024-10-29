CAQM meeting highlights urgent need for action against air pollution in NCR

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) convened a meeting to assess enforcement actions by Delhi and neighbouring states aimed at combatting air pollution in the NCR. The discussion focused on several critical areas, including the status of monitoring paddy stubble burning, vehicular pollution control, and industrial emissions.

The meeting underscored the need for strict adherence to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which outlines preventive measures tailored to varying levels of air quality deterioration. Currently, Stage II of GRAP is in effect, which mandates actions such as intensified mechanised road sweeping, the deployment of anti-smog guns, and strict enforcement of pollution control norms for vehicles and industries.

CAQM has called for a collaborative effort among agencies to ensure that air quality does not deteriorate further, necessitating more severe measures. Furthermore, inspections targeting violations of air quality directives will be intensified, particularly regarding the manufacture and use of firecrackers, especially during the festive season coinciding with peak paddy harvesting.

Nodal officers will be appointed to tackle pollution hotspots, and high-rise buildings will be assessed for the installation of anti-

smog equipment.