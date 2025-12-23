CAQM issues show cause to 6 thermal power plants

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued show cause notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) located within a radius of 300 km of Delhi for non-compliance with norms relating to co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue, according to officials. The Commission has proposed an Environmental Compensation of Rs 61.85 crore.

The action follows a detailed review of compliance status for 2024–25, based on data provided by the Ministry of Power.

“The compliance status of the six TPPs has been found to be unsatisfactory with biomass co-firing levels remaining well below the mandated thresholds. Consequently, show cause notices proposing imposition of EC have been issued to the concerned plants,” the CAQM said in a statement. “The total Environmental Compensation proposed across these 6 TPPs amounts to approximately Rs 61.85 crore,” it added.