CAQM issues new directions to curb waste burning, landfill fires

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has issued statutory directions aimed at preventing open burning of municipal solid waste (MSW) and fire incidents at sanitary landfill (SLF) sites across the region. The directive, issued under Section 12 of the CAQM Act, 2021, targets two major sources of pollution—legacy waste fires at dumpsites and open burning of MSW and biomass. These activities significantly contribute to particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) and release harmful gases including NO₂, SO₂, and carbon monoxide.

The Commission has mandated comprehensive measures such as bio-remediation of legacy waste, CCTV surveillance, methane gas detectors, temperature monitoring, and fire safety drills. Urban local bodies are required to deploy fire-fighting systems, maintain sand and chemical extinguishers, and ensure PPE for landfill workers. To tackle fresh MSW generation, the directions stress strict compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and call for increased patrolling, especially at night and during winter. Authorities are instructed to intensify horticultural waste processing, raise public awareness, and conduct regular staff training. All enforcement agencies, including State Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, must submit quarterly compliance reports. Non-compliance will attract penalties under the CAQM Act. The Commission emphasized that these directions aim to bring consistency, preparedness, and accountability in managing air pollution across Delhi-NCR.