CAQM holds review meetings

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to accelerate coordinated action towards abatement of air pollution in the region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) under the Chairmanship of Rajesh Verma, chairperson and in the presence of members and senior officials of the commission, alongside the chief secretaries and senior officers of the two state governments, held two significant high-level review meetings on the July 3, 2025 with Haryana Punjab in Chandigarh. The review aimed at inter-departmental coordination and evaluating the implementation of key sectoral measures for abatement of air pollution in the region.