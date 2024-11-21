CAQM directs states to intensify actions against pollution violations

NEW DELHI: Central pollution watchdog CAQM has issued a series of directives to address critical gaps in enforcement of mitigation efforts, including expediting fire incident verifications and intensifying action against violators of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held the 18th meeting of its Sub-Committee on Safeguarding and Enforcement on Wednesday to monitor and review sector-specific enforcement actions by NCR state governments, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and Punjab.

The meeting focused on measures to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the ongoing enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM said in a statement on Thursday. The commission issued several directives to address critical gaps and strengthen enforcement.

Punjab and Haryana were asked to resolve mismatches in cases where Environmental Compensation (EC) was imposed and FIRs were filed, and to address gaps in the collection of EC amounts.

Both the states were also directed to expedite the verification of fire incidents within 24 hours and ensure strict implementation of in-situ and ex-situ measures to prevent paddy stubble burning.

The CAQM also directed all Delhi-NCR states to intensify inspections, halt construction and demolition (C&D) activities in accordance with GRAP guidelines, and take stringent action against violators. Special drives were mandated to impound End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles and penalise vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

In addition, authorities were instructed to resolve pending citizen complaints on social media and apps in a time-bound manner, tagging CAQM for tracking

and monitoring.

Daily reporting on GRAP-related actions was also made mandatory. The commission further emphasised the need for stricter compliance with Supreme Court directives on brick kiln regulations, improved waste management to curb biomass and municipal solid waste burning, and better management of traffic congestion points.

Officials across agencies were warned that any laxity in enforcement could result in strict accountability under the CAQM Act.