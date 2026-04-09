CAQM cracks down on 6 thermal power plants

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has levied environmental compensation of over Rs 61 crore on six thermal power plants operational within a radius of 300 km in Delhi for non-compliance of bio-emission norms, according to officials.

The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 mandate all coal-based thermal power plants to utilise a five pc blend of biomass pellets or briquettes along with coal, with a minimum threshold of three per cent co-firing prescribed for FY 2024–25 to avoid imposition of environmental compensation. The statutory provisions were notified to promote ex-situ management of crop residue, reduce instances of paddy straw burning and mitigate air pollution in the NCR and adjoining areas. mpost