CAQM asks Coal India Ltd to stop supply & sale of coal to industries

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked the Centre-run Coal India Limited (CIL) to stop the supply and sale of coal to industrial units and other commercial organisations, except thermal power plants, in the National Capital Region.



The direction comes in view of the ban on the use of coal and other unapproved fuels in Delhi-NCR which came into effect on January 1.

However, the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been asked to ensure that companies of CIL do not supply or allot coal to the suppliers, stockists and agents of the Centre-owned coal producer, the CAQM said in a statement.

The commission has also asked industries and entities, including stockists, traders and dealers, to discontinue coal supply, except for thermal power plants, in Delhi-NCR.

It said that 84 industrial units not operating on approved fuels in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan closed down their operations temporarily or permanently on their own. Since October 1, only 21 industrial units have been found using highly-polluting unapproved fuels like coal and furnace oil and have subsequently been shut down.

Only two units have been found using such highly polluting fuels since January 1, indicating satisfactory compliance of the commission’s directions.

According to the CAQM, firewood and biomass briquettes can be used for religious purposes and cremation, wood or bamboo charcoal can be used for tandoors and grills of hotels, restaurants, banquet halls (with emission control system) and open eateries or dhabas.

The use of wood charcoal for cloth ironing is also allowed.