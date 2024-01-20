Capital’s winter peak power demand reaches all-time high

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its all-time high peak winter power demand so far on Friday morning amid prevailing cold conditions in the region, discom officials said here.



The power demand of the city peaked at 5,798 megawatts (MW) at 10.20 am, according to real-time data released by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi.

The officials said it was the third time this month that the peak demand crossed the 5,700 MW mark 5,726 MW on

January 17 and 5,701 MW on January 12.

The discoms had estimated the peak demand this winter to reach 5,760 MW.

A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said the discom met the highest winter peak power demand

reaching 1,779.04 MW in its area in north Delhi without

any network constraints or power outage.

The company is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,800 MW this winter, she said.

The TPDDL has made adequate arrangements, including long-term power tie-ups, to meet the demand and ensured the reliability of its equipment at low temperatures

and foggy conditions, the spokesperson said.

A sufficient quantum of power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help in meeting the peak demand effectively, she added.

On their part, the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) successfully met the peak power demand of 2,502 MW and 1,215 MW respectively.

Discom officials said Delhi’s peak power demand has remained above 5,000

MW this year so far, barring January 2.

BSES discoms are fully geared up to ensure reliable power supply for its nearly 50 lakh consumers and around two crore residents during the winter months, a spokesperson of the company said.

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season average. Dense fog prevailed in parts of the city and 22 Delhi-bound trains were running late by up to six hours.