Capital’s top hospitals accused of medical negligence in case of critically ill woman

NEW DELHI: A shocking case of alleged medical negligence and inhumane treatment towards a critically ill and destitute woman has surfaced in the nation’s capital, involving some of Delhi’s most prestigious hospitals, including Safdarjung Hospital (SJH), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), GB Pant Hospital, and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). The victim, identified as Sumrati Devi (55), a resident of Sikandrabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP) suffering from severe cancer, was allegedly refused admission and treatment by multiple hospitals, forcing her to endure hours of distress as she was shuttled between facilities.



The ordeal began on August 27, 2024, when Sumarti Devi, referred by doctors from a private hospital in Sikandrabad, was brought to Safdarjung Hospital. Despite urgent pleas, the CMO on duty refused to admit her, allegedly stating, “This is not a shelter where anyone can be admitted; take her to another hospital.” After being denied admission at SJH, the patient was referred to AIIMS, where she faced similar rejection without examination. Security guards were reportedly instructed to escort her out.

The patient’s journey continued to GB Pant Hospital, where the CMO’s courteous demeanour provided a glimmer of hope. Two doctors, Dr. Anil Aggarwal and Dr Khan, examined her but ultimately refused to admit her, suggesting a morning follow-up at a different unit. The patient was then transported to LNJP, where, after much struggle, she was only provided with a stretcher and later a bed after persistent requests. The following day attempts to secure an oncology consultation at room number 635 were thwarted as they were told only ten files were processed daily, leaving her once again without admission.

Exhausted and distraught, the family eventually had to return Sumarti Devi to their home, 100 km away from Delhi, without receiving the necessary medical care.

This series of events has prompted calls for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the conduct of the involved medical staff. Additionally, appeals have been made for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene, demanding strict action against those found guilty of negligence and violating fundamental rights.

The complainant, Ajay Singh, a victim’s relative, emphasised that doctors are revered as saviours in society, but incidents like these tarnish the sanctity of the medical profession. The plea highlights a growing trend of patients being mistreated and turned away from hospitals under the guise of procedural and bureaucratic excuses.

In addition to the SIT probe, there are demands for the examination of CCTV footage from all involved hospitals to uncover the truth and ensure accountability. The family has also requested that directives be issued to hospital directors across Delhi (NCR) to prioritise the best possible treatment for the victim under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and to take stern measures against any medical staff found culpable.

The matter has been escalated to the NHRC and the Health Minister of India, seeking justice for Sumrati Devi.