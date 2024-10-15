Capital’s minimum temp dips to 17.4oC

New Delhi: Temperatures have begun to dip in Delhi, with the city recording its lowest minimum temperature of the month so far at 17.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category.

The air quality in the national Capital, which was in the ‘poor’ category for the past two days and was recorded at 207 at 9 am today, shifted to the ‘moderate’ category later with a reading of 198 at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, farm fires have decreased, with 2,399 fires reported from the start of the year till October 15, down from 2,791 during the same period last year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius is two notches below the season’s average. The lowest temperature in October last year was recorded on October 22 at 15.6 degrees Celsius, according to weather department data.

On Tuesday, relative humidity fluctuated between 64 per cent and 46 per cent, while the maximum temperature reached 34.2 degrees

Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average.

The IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky for Wednesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In response to the declining air quality, restrictions under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) took effect in Delhi on Tuesday.

These winter-specific anti-pollution measures focus on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning, an official said.

GRAP Stage 1 also mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, improved traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns to help mitigate air pollution in the capital, according to the official.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.