Capital’s law and order crisis: Bharadwaj blames Central govt

NEW DELHI: The law and order situation in Delhi is deteriorating alarmingly, according to Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. He attributed this decline to the negligence of the BJP-led Central Government, highlighting a series of violent crimes that have left citizens in a state of fear.

During a press conference, Bharadwaj expressed his outrage over the recent murders in Shahdara, where armed assailants shot dead two family members celebrating Diwali. “Such incidents in broad daylight show how deeply Delhi’s law and order situation has deteriorated,” he stated. He noted that gunfire has become commonplace, with reports of up to 60 rounds being fired in a single incident, alongside bomb blasts and armed robberies.

Bharadwaj questioned how imprisoned gang leaders continue to orchestrate criminal activities from jail, stating, “This wave of terror by gangsters would be impossible without Central Government’s protection.” He criticized the government for failing to maintain safety in the capital, claiming that Delhi’s citizens have consistently denied the BJP power for 27 years due to their failures.

The minister also cited a recent incident involving the theft of the French ambassador’s phone as a national embarrassment, asserting, “This is not only deeply embarrassing for our country but has surely affected India’s image across Europe.” He called for accountability, stating that police have not provided adequate assistance in numerous cases despite available CCTV footage.

Bharadwaj concluded by demanding urgent intervention to restore law and order, declaring, “If they can’t manage something as essential as law and order, how can they claim to govern?”