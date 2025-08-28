Capital’s Ganeshotsav showcases tradition, innovation, social unity

New Delhi: The city of Delhi has ushered in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with grandeur, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited several temples to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. At Shri Ganesh Mandir in Connaught Place and later at North Avenue and Teen Murti, she offered prayers for the well-being of citizens and the capital.

“I prayed to Lord Ganesha that all undertakings in the capital and the nation be completed without obstacles, that Delhi continues to advance on the path of progress, and that no hindrance arises in the way of development,” Gupta said. She further added, “Ganesh Chaturthi is not merely a religious festival but a symbol of new energy, fresh beginnings, and positivity. Such occasions convey a message of social unity and encourage everyone to move forward collectively on the path of development.”

CM also highlighted the values of patience, knowledge, and hard work, noting that invoking Lord Ganesha’s name dispels obstacles and opens new paths. “The festival reminds us that through unity and mutual cooperation, every obstacle can be turned into an opportunity,” she said. Delhi’s Ganesh Chaturthi blends devotion, culture, and sustainability with eco-friendly immersions, defence-themed displays, folk performances, and community events across Netaji Subhas Place, Laxmi Nagar, and

Maharashtra Sadan.