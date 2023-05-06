Capital’s first ‘Haunted Heritage Walk’ starts from Tughlaq-era Malcha Mahal

New Delhi: Shrouded in mystery, the Tughlaq-era Malcha Mahal in a forested area here on Saturday became the first destination covered



by the Delhi Tourism’s ‘Haunted Heritage Walk’, putting the 14th century hunting lodge on the national Capital’s must visit sites.

Conducted in the evening, a group of visitors on the guided tour listened to stories about the mahal in Chanakyapuri, which was built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq, and its last occupant Begum Wilayat Mahal.

“The story of this place and that of Begum Wilayat Mahal, who claimed to be a member of the royal family of Oudh, is fascinating,” said 27-year-old Komal Saraswati, who was part of the tour held from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Begum Wilayat died in the Mahal and stories around her death add to the mysteries surrounding the monument, Saraswati said and added that she was told that the Mahal was allotted to Wilayat by the government in 1985.

The ‘Haunted Heritage Walk’, an extension of the ‘Heritage Walk’, will conducted at a different “haunted” destination every weekend from 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Feroze Shah Kotla and Tughlaqabad Fort are among the sites to be covered by the walk, and officials said more sites will be added.

However, the walk will be conducted only if the minimum booking for it is of six people, they said. The maximum is of 20.

Heritage walks create a positive impact on tourism, enhance the brand value of the city and project its culture, an official said and added that this is a unique way of experiencing Delhi’s legacy, heritage, history, culture and cuisines.

“We are getting lots of queries about this walk and we are also super excited. Delhi is visited by tourists for a day or two, our motto to increase the tourist’s stay by giving multiple options. This will help to promote our rich history and cultural heritage and also generate revenue and employment,” the official said.

Heritage walks can be booked from all tourist information centres, the official website of the DTTDC ‘DelhiTourism.Gov.In’ and the Dekho Meri DILLI Mobile app.