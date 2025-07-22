Capital’s draft industrial policy suggests key interventions in boosting hospitality sector

NEW DELHI: In a bid to transform Delhi into a global hub for business and leisure tourism, the Delhi government has proposed a series of targeted interventions, including increasing hotel rooms near locations like ITPO at Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi for the hospitality sector under its draft industrial policy 2025-35.

The draft policy focuses on the frontier tech services sector, proposing major sops like up to Rs 50 crore capital investment reimbursement and a venture capital fund worth Rs 400 crore. Research and innovation as well as hospitality sector are also designated as focus areas of the draft Delhi Industrial Policy 2025-35 put in the public domain by the Industries department for feedback of the stakeholders.

According to the policy document, efforts will be made to increase the number of hotel rooms and develop worker housing in proximity to major convention and exhibition centres such as ITPO at Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. The initiatives will be implemented through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models. To ease congestion and encourage a walk-to-work culture, the policy has proposed allowing hotels and serviced apartments within commercial centres located in industrial zones. Such facilities can also be developed by converting plots that are accessible via 30-metre-wide roads.

The policy also emphasises developing tourism infrastructure on government-owned facilities through PPP arrangements. Further, in a major move to enhance Delhi’s culinary and nightlife appeal, the draft recommends making the capital a restaurant- and bistro-friendly city by streamlining regulatory compliance and having a reasonable alcohol policy.

The policy proposes providing credit enhancement to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) infrastructure through a scheme in coordination with banks, by utilising a venture capital fund of Rs 400 crore that will be established under the policy. MICE tourism is also vital in driving economic growth and development, the draft said, while noting that Delhi has been an important stage for such activities across the country and is home to the country’s biggest setups, such as ITPO Pragati Maidan, World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar, and Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, among others.

Delhi’s strong connectivity, infrastructure, and hospitality sector make it ideal for global events. The policy highlights tourism’s economic role and proposes skilling initiatives to enhance hospitality services and visitor experience.