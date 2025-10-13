Capital’s Diwali crossroads: Between celebration, caution

New DELHI: After years of silence in the skies, Delhi may witness the return of legal fireworks this Diwali, but with a scientific twist. The Supreme Court has indicated that it may temporarily lift the ban on green firecrackers in the National Capital Region, triggering a mix of anticipation and anxiety among residents and environmentalists alike.

Developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR–NEERI), these so-called eco-friendly crackers are designed to emit fewer pollutants. Unlike traditional ones, they use reduced raw materials, avoid ash components, and include dust suppressants to curb emissions. NEERI claims these innovations cut down on harmful gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides.

However, the debate over their safety and actual impact is far from settled. A 2022 Delhi Technological University (DTU) study found that green crackers still emit a high concentration of ultra-fine particles, microscopic pollutants smaller than PM2.5, that can enter the bloodstream and damage vital organs. “Green doesn’t mean clean,” said Surbhi Singh, an Environmentalist. “Even with emission reductions, their particulate output remains dangerous, especially during stagnant winter air.”

The Supreme Court, while acknowledging the need to balance public health and cultural expression, observed that a total ban had proven “neither practical nor ideal.” The Delhi government, in response, has prepared an enforcement plan to prevent the sale and bursting of illegal crackers if the restrictions are eased.

According to officials, a dedicated control room will be established to track violations, with joint teams from the Delhi Police, DPCC, and MCD patrolling hotspots. Citizens will be urged to report violations via the Green Delhi and Sameer apps, while an awareness drive will inform the public about the permissible types of green crackers.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the administration is ready to implement the court’s directives. “If the ban is lifted, we’ll act immediately to ensure only certified green crackers are used,” he said, adding that Delhi’s larger goal remains reducing pollution at the source.

Despite the preparations, experts remain wary. Surbhi warned that without proper testing and certification systems, fake “green” products could flood the market. “We don’t yet have labs or mechanisms in Delhi to verify authenticity. Without that infrastructure, enforcement becomes guesswork,” she noted. Residents are equally divided. Rajesh Sharma, a Lajpat Nagar shopkeeper, said, “Diwali feels incomplete without fireworks, but the air gets terrible every year. Maybe the green ones can bring balance.” Others, like Chetan Sharma, a South Delhi resident are less hopeful, “Even the so-called green crackers emit harmful smoke. Allowing them so close to winter is reckless.”

As Delhi braces for its festival season, the city stands at a familiar crossroads, between celebration and caution. Whether the skies light up in colour or remain quiet in restraint, the outcome will test not just policy, but Delhi’s resolve in its broader battle against festival pollution.