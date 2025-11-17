Capital’s Air: Still on the attack

New Delhi: Delhi battled another day of hazardous air on Sunday, with pollution levels climbing sharply across the city. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 385, firmly in the “very poor” band, highlighting the persistence of thick smog despite ongoing mitigation measures. A significant number of stations registered even more alarming readings. As per the latest inputs, 18 monitoring locations recorded AQI values in the “severe” category, while 20 stations reported “very poor” air, reflecting widespread poor dispersion of pollutants across the NCR.

Adding to the distress, Delhi woke up to a colder-than-usual morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 9°C, around 4.5°C below the normal for this time of year. Relative humidity stood at 81 per cent at 8:30 am, a combination that often traps pollutants closer to the ground. For the rest of the day, the weather office predicted clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 27°C.

Health experts continue to flag the seriousness of such pollution levels. Long-term exposure to elevated concentrations of PM2.5 and PM10, Delhi’s dominant pollutants, can aggravate respiratory illnesses, trigger cardiac complications, and increase hospitalisation rates. Even short-term contact with such contaminated air has been known to cause wheezing, breathlessness, throat irritation, and fatigue, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

Forecasting models also paint a troubling picture. The IMD-IITM early-warning system indicated that surface wind speeds remain barely sufficient to disperse accumulated pollutants. The ventilation index, which reflects the atmosphere’s ability to dilute toxins, is likely to drop below 6,000 m²/s, a threshold considered unfavourable for improving air quality. Low ventilation typically leads to stagnant air, allowing smog and fine particles to build up over urban centres.

Authorities remain on alert. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in coordination with the CPCB, is continuing its daily briefings and monitoring, ensuring that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures remain active. These include restrictions on certain construction activities, enhanced road cleaning, and advisories urging residents to limit outdoor exposure.

Yet, even with emergency protocols in place, the grey haze lingered across the city skyline, leaving many Delhiites anxious and fatigued. While a shift in weather, faster winds or rainfall, could bring temporary relief, residents and experts alike emphasise that sustainable improvement will require deeper structural reforms. Until then, the struggle for clean air in the capital continues.