Capital’s air quality stays ‘satisfactory’ for 12th day

NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category for the 12th consecutive day on Monday, the cleanest spell recorded so far this year.

Most parts of the city recorded below-normal maximum temperatures due to rain in the early hours.

The AQI was recorded at 85 at 4 pm on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It has remained below 100 throughout the last 12 days, after plunging from 134 (moderate category) on June 25 to 94 (satisfactory) on June 26.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and

401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Monday, 1.6 degrees above the season’s average. The minimum temperature was at 22.9 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity stood at 73 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Multiple areas across the capital witnessed light to moderate rainfall, with visuals showing waterlogged roads and commuters wading through puddles under grey skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 12.0 mm of rainfall. IMD issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 24 degrees

Celsius (minimum).