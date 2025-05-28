Capital witnessing revival under BJP, says CM Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the national Capital is witnessing a revival in governance and development under her leadership, as she marked 100 days of what she described as a “government that works for the people.”

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony hosted by Delhi University’s Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Gupta expressed gratitude to the people for their support and trust in the new administration.

“Now Delhi has a government which works for the people. I want to thank the people of the city for electing us,” she said.

She further said, “With your faith and our efforts, we have been able to set many things right over the past 100 days. Projects and schemes that had stalled are finally being implemented.” The chief minister credited the positive shift to the cooperation between the central and state governments. “Delhi is receiving the full benefit of a double-engine government. Central government schemes that were previously delayed or ignored are now reaching the people,” she added.

Gupta also announced that her government will release a detailed report card of its first 100 days in office on May 31 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, highlighting key initiatives and progress. She was accompanied by Delhi Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who also addressed the event.

Taking a sharp dig at the previous AAP government, Sirsa said, “We have done in 100 days what they couldn’t do in 10 years. The victims of the 1984 riots, who waited decades for justice and support, have now received job opportunities within 100 days of our administration.” The felicitation program comes just days before the government’s official 100-day review, expected to showcase reforms across education, infrastructure, health, and employment.