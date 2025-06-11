Capital will not witness flood-like situation this year, says CM Gupta

New Delhi: With the monsoon season approaching, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday assured citizens that the national Capital is well-equipped to prevent any flood-like situation this year, a sharp contrast to the crisis faced in 2023.

Chairing a key meeting of the Flood Control Committee at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta said, “The Delhi government is fully prepared. Two years ago, there were floods in Delhi. The gates of the barrage did not even open at that time. But I can assure you that a flood situation will not arise this time.”

The high-level meeting was attended by senior ministers Ashish Sood and Parvesh Verma, as well as BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj. Top officials from departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue, Irrigation, and Flood Control were also present to review flood-preparedness measures.

Gupta said that several lapses in the past had led to the 2023 floods, which she described as Delhi’s “worst.” She remarked, “This was a good meeting. Officers from all relevant departments attended and submitted their reports. Previous governments never took this issue seriously, in fact, information suggests that the flood control committee never even met during their tenure.”

Highlighting the work undertaken by her administration, the Chief Minister said that nearly 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt had been cleared from major drains. “We have carried out extensive work on all barrages and major drains. The control centre is fully operational, and we’ve undertaken massive desilting,” she said, noting that desilting work by MCD and PWD is already “80 to 90 percent complete.” According to officials, the 2023 flood emergency led to the displacement of over 25,000 people as heavy rains submerged large parts of the city. Gupta stressed that this year would be different, citing enhanced coordination between departments and early interventions. “No waterlogging situation should arise this time,” she reportedly told officers.

However, the day also witnessed political friction over a separate issue, a demolition drive at the Bhoomihin Camp in Kalkaji. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, accusing it of targeting the poor.

Calling BJP a “Gareeb Virodhi Party,” Atishi alleged that bulldozers began demolishing slum dwellings at 5 AM, despite assurances from CM Gupta that no slums would be touched. “It’s clear that the BJP is a ‘Gareeb Virodhi’ party. Three days ago, CM Rekha Gupta said that no slum would be demolished. But today, people are being forced out of their homes and beaten with sticks,” she told reporters.

She also questioned the BJP’s role in court proceedings, saying, “Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order, but who approached the court? It was the BJP’s DDA that did.”

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which carried out the demolition following High Court orders, said the move was necessary to tackle flooding caused by a narrowed drain in the area. Officials stated that 370 encroachments were removed, with 189 residents declared eligible for resettlement in Narela, while 181 were deemed ineligible.

Despite the controversy, CM Gupta remained firm on her flood-prevention roadmap. “We are ready. All departments are on alert, and Delhi will not face another flood this year,” she reiterated.