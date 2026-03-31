Capital unveils summer action plan to boost water supply, sewer mgmt

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening water supply and sewer management in the capital, Delhi Jal Board Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday unveiled the Summer Action Plan 2026–27 at Varunalaya, Jhandewalan. The initiative also introduced digital tools including a chatbot, advanced CRM system, and the DJB 1916 mobile app to improve transparency and citizen engagement.



Addressing officials, the minister stressed the urgency of tackling Delhi’s water challenges, stating, “I have been given the opportunity to serve Maa Yamuna, and I consider it a matter of duty and honour.”

He added, “At every level, we must remember that supplying clean water is not just a service…it reflects directly on our commitment to the people of Delhi.”

Under the plan, Delhi aims to maintain peak water production of around 1002 MGD during the summer, with all major water treatment plants operational. The government is also expanding tube-well infrastructure, increasing the number from 5,854 to nearly 6,290 to bridge gaps in water-deficient areas.

To ensure efficient distribution, authorities have intensified leak detection drives and maintenance of reservoirs. Around 1,221 water tankers will be deployed monthly, supported by GPS tracking and real-time monitoring. “The tanker system is not a permanent solution. Our focus is to make it transparent

and accountable while strengthening pipeline infrastructure,” the minister said.

The plan also focuses on water quality, with daily testing of up to 1,700 samples and strict compliance with standards. Efforts are underway to expand pipeline coverage in unauthorized colonies and upgrade aging infrastructure.

Highlighting sewer management, the minister said, “Keeping sewer lines clean and ensuring that untreated waste does not enter the Yamuna is our direct responsibility.”

The government also outlined a long-term vision to scale water treatment capacity to 1500 MGD and promote decentralized systems. “Every colony should move towards zero discharge with its own treatment system,” he said, adding that sustainable water management is key to Delhi’s future.