Capital to solarise 332 government buildings

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently launched a major initiative to solarise all government buildings where rooftop installations are feasible, aiming to boost renewable energy use and reduce the city’s carbon footprint. The programme makes it mandatory for all government buildings with rooftop areas exceeding 500 square meters to adopt solar power systems.

Under this initiative, the Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL), a Delhi government undertaking, has already begun executing solar installations across government premises. IPGCL will install solar systems on 332 buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore. Once completed, these solar plants, with a combined capacity of 5.5 megawatts (MW), are expected to generate approximately 60 lakh units of electricity annually. The programme is also projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 4,220 tonnes each year, contributing to Delhi’s climate action goals.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the significance of the programme in promoting sustainable energy practices and making government operations more eco-friendly. She emphasized that solarisation not only helps in reducing electricity costs but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries, including Ashish Sood, Minister of Power; Ravi Dadhich, IAS, Special Secretary (Power); and A. Neducheziyan, IAS, Principal Director of Delhi Fire Services. Officials present at the launch outlined the phased plan for solar installations and stressed the importance of timely implementation to achieve the projected energy and environmental benefits.

This initiative supports Delhi’s broader renewable energy goals and marks a major step toward sustainability. With government rooftops becoming power-generating hubs, it sets a model for future green projects, widely welcomed as a stride toward cleaner energy and reduced pollution.