Capital to roll out ‘Governance through WhatsApp’ pilot

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to roll out a pilot phase of its proposed “Governance through WhatsApp” initiative next month, marking a significant step towards expanding digital access to public services, officials familiar with the development said.

The project seeks to integrate a range of government services with the popular messaging platform, enabling residents to apply for documents and track applications without visiting departmental offices. Senior officials indicated that the proposal is in its final stages, and empanelled agencies have already been selected through a bidding process to implement the system.

According to officials, the platform will rely on artificial intelligence-powered chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows to manage service requests, share automated updates and facilitate document delivery.

Citizens will be able to initiate services by sending a simple message, following which they will be guided through an interactive process to submit applications, upload required documents and complete payments digitally.

The initial rollout is expected to cover nearly 50 services across multiple departments. In the first phase, priority will be given to certificates and documents issued by the revenue department, including birth, caste, income, domicile and marriage certificates. Once the pilot run is completed and performance benchmarks are met, additional services from other departments are likely to be integrated.

Officials said a bilingual interface in Hindi and English is being developed to ensure wider accessibility. After submission of an application, users will receive a reference number to track real-time progress and receive notifications directly on WhatsApp.

To oversee operations, the Information Technology Department is designing a centralised dashboard that will allow authorities to monitor service timelines, user interactions and departmental responses. The system aims to boost transparency, cut footfall at offices and ensure time-bound delivery, with a full-scale launch expected by next month-end.