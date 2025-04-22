Capital to roll out 76 electric buses under the ‘DEVI’ initiative

New Delhi: In a boost to last-mile connectivity and sustainable transport, the Delhi government is set to roll out 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot starting Tuesday, transport department officials said. According to officials, the first batch of these 76 buses will operate from the Ghazipur depot under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges

(DEVI) initiative.

The electric bus service is aimed at strengthening feeder connectivity to metro stations and major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes, with each vehicle expected to cover approximately 12 kilometres.

Eight buses will run between Anand Vihar ISBT Terminal and Keshav Nagar Mukti Ashram, while six will ply on the Seemapuri–Old Delhi Railway Station route. Ten buses will connect the Mayur Vihar Phase III Paper Market and the Mori Gate Terminal.

Additionally, eight buses will operate between Anand Vihar ISBT Terminal and Swaroop Nagar, while six will serve the Anand Vihar ISBT–Humdard Nagar and Sangam Vihar route. Fourteen buses will be deployed on the Anand Vihar ISBT–Kapashera

Border route.

The Nangloi and East Vinod Nagar depots are also expected to begin DEVI bus operations in the coming days.

“Tomorrow, Delhi will receive a special gift from the government. It is launching electric buses which have been named ‘DEVI’.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will also be present on the occasion,” said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder

Singh Sirsa.

Formerly called the Mohalla Bus Service under the AAP, the project has been rebranded by the BJP with upgrades to boost commuter experience and urban mobility.

Aimed at improving access to public transport, the service will cover shorter routes in areas where standard buses cannot operate,

officials said.