Capital to remodel 300 km of drains to tackle waterlogging

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to undertake a major overhaul of the city’s drainage infrastructure, with plans to remodel 300 kilometres of drains in the upcoming financial year as part of the first phase of a comprehensive Drainage Master Plan, officials said on Tuesday.



The ambitious blueprint, unveiled by the Public Works Department in September last year, is designed to address Delhi’s drainage needs for the next three decades. The project will be rolled out over five years in two phases, with an estimated total cost of Rs.57,362 crore. Authorities aim to reduce waterlogging incidents by 50 per cent within three years and cut flood-related accidents by 30 per cent over five years.

A senior government official told reporters that during a recent budget meeting, it was decided that revamp work covering 300 km of drains would begin this year. “Budget requirements for the same will be sent to the government shortly,” the official said.

Work has already been sanctioned in several chronic waterlogging zones. Tenders have been floated for projects in Azadpur, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Nangloi and Khanjawala. The approach, officials said, is to remodel drains along interconnected stretches rather than in isolated patches, ensuring long-term and systematic improvements.

In North Delhi, drain remodelling projects have been approved in Model Town-II, Model Town-III and Kushal Cinema Road, with ₹48.13 crore allocated for these works. Additional stretches are being identified for similar interventions.

The master plan incorporates scientific assessments of slopes, natural depressions and the constraints of existing infrastructure to enhance overall drainage efficiency. Officials said it offers a forward-looking roadmap to modernise the city’s ageing system.

Separately, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has announced works including the revamp of 13 drains and construction of 18 roads and bridges to strengthen rainwater discharge.

Delhi’s last drainage master plan dates back to 1976, when the city’s population stood at around 60 lakh. Today, the PWD maintains nearly 2,153 km of drains, underscoring the scale of infrastructure now requiring upgradation.