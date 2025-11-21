Capital to open 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to significantly expand its primary healthcare network, with plans to inaugurate 70 additional Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month. Once opened, the total number of operational clinics across the city will cross 200, marking one of the largest expansions of neighbourhood health services in recent years.

At present, the capital has around 168 Ayushman Mandirs. The new batch of centres will be launched across 10 of Delhi’s 11 districts, in areas ranging from Sarai Kale Khan and Khizrabad to Darya Ganj, Hauz Khas, Burari and Jahangirpuri.

Officials said the aim is to firmly establish these clinics as the foundation of Delhi’s community healthcare system, replacing the earlier model of operating out of rented locations. With sufficient government land and buildings now available, all upcoming centres will be housed in permanent structures.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, said the expansion reflects the government’s commitment to accessible and dependable healthcare at the local level. “These 70 new Arogya Ayushman Mandirs will push primary healthcare closer to every doorstep,” he said. He added that the mission is to eliminate barriers related to distance or affordability, ensuring residents can seek timely care within their neighbourhoods.

Singh also indicated that the rollout is only the beginning of a faster scale-up. More clinics are already in the pipeline, tenders are under process, and the government expects the network to grow substantially by the end of the year. “By early next year, every clinic promised under this programme will be functional. These centres will evolve into the first point of care for lakhs of people,” he said.

Unlike the earlier Mohalla Clinics, which offered limited services, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will come equipped with enhanced facilities, including outpatient care, free medicines, diagnostic services, maternal and child health support, geriatric care, dental services, and mental health counselling. Officials said this upgraded model reflects the shift toward comprehensive community-based healthcare in Delhi.

The government has committed to establishing 1,139 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs in phases, a mix of newly built facilities and upgraded versions of existing Mohalla Clinics, with 187 more centres expected to be operational by December 31.