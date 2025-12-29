Capital to launch AI-powered grievance monitoring system

New Delhi: In a major push towards transparent, efficient and citizen-centric governance, the Delhi government has announced the launch of an AI-powered Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The initiative aims to integrate multiple existing grievance redressal portals into a single unified digital platform.

Currently, citizens file complaints through various portals such as the Public Grievance Management System, LG Listening Post and CPGRAMS, often leading to duplication, delays and limited monitoring.

The new IGMS will merge these systems through secure APIs and advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, enabling faster complaint resolution and real-time performance tracking.

According to officials, the system will feature a unified dashboard offering a consolidated view of all grievances, semantic search to identify complaints based on meaning rather than keywords, root cause analysis to flag recurring issues, and automated department prediction to route complaints accurately.

Additional features include spam filtering, departmental performance ranking based on redressal efficiency, and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to digitise handwritten or typed documents.

IIT Kanpur will be responsible for system integration, cybersecurity audits including vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, and long-term maintenance of the platform.

Reacting to the initiative, Delhi’s IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We are adopting cutting-edge AI to ensure every citizen’s grievance is heard, analysed, and resolved with efficiency and empathy.” He added, “This AI-driven grievance monitoring system will empower officials with data-driven insights and mark a leap towards responsive and accountable governance.”

The Delhi government said the IGMS will strengthen transparency, improve complaint resolution timelines and help rebuild public trust by ensuring that citizen grievances are addressed effectively and systematically.