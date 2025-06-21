Capital to launch 75 ‘CM Shri Schools’ with NEP-aligned tech infrastructure

New Delhi: The Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to roll out 75 technologically advanced ‘CM Shri Schools’ across the city, with preparations already underway to operationalise them in the coming weeks. Education Minister Ashish Sood confirmed that most of the schools have been provisionally identified and will begin functioning shortly.

Announced in the 2025–26 budget, the CM Shri Schools initiative aims to transform public education in Delhi through a new generation of model schools inspired by the Centre’s PM Shri (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme. The project builds upon past educational reforms while aligning fully with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“These schools are not just symbolic, they represent a complete overhaul in how we envision education,” Sood said. “Existing government schools are being upgraded to meet the new standards, and recruitment for teachers and administrators has already begun.”

To ensure smooth staffing, the Directorate of Education issued a circular on June 5 inviting applications from teachers, including PRTs, TGTs, and PGTs, with at least five years remaining before retirement. A follow-up circular on June 10 extended the call for principals and vice-principals willing to transfer under the same retirement clause.

The schools are being designed to reflect both environmental consciousness and technological innovation. According to officials, each campus will function as a zero-waste, solar-powered facility. The classrooms will be equipped with smartboards and immersive learning tools such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), alongside AI-integrated libraries and biometric attendance systems.

Additionally, all schools will feature robotics laboratories, a move aimed at fostering interest in STEM fields among students. Modern science, computer, and language labs are part of the infrastructure revamp, and all upgrades will conform to the NEP’s emphasis on experiential and interdisciplinary learning. Initially, 60 CM Shri Schools were proposed in March 2025 with a Rs.100 crore allocation. However, the number was later increased to 75. The government expects all of them to be fully operational within a year.

The launch of this ambitious initiative comes just months after the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades, following its electoral win against the Aam Aadmi Party in February’s assembly polls. With CM Shri Schools, the new administration signals a strong focus on future-ready public education.