Capital to implement ‘Rah-Veer’ financial incentive scheme: CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to implement the Centre’s ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday, introducing a Rs.25,000 cash reward for citizens who assist seriously injured road accident victims within the golden hour.



Under the scheme, individuals who help transport seriously injured victims to a hospital or trauma centre in time will receive Rs.25,000 along with a certificate of appreciation. Ten outstanding ‘Rah-Veers’ will also be selected annually for a national award of Rs.1 lakh each.

Announcing the decision, the Chief Minister said the initiative is aimed at encouraging humanitarian action and removing the fear that often prevents bystanders from stepping in. She noted that people frequently hesitate to help due to concerns over legal complications and police procedures. However, the scheme, aligned with the Good Samaritan Rules under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, offers legal protection to those who voluntarily assist the injured.

“In a metropolis like Delhi, where thousands of vehicles ply the roads daily, access to medical assistance within the golden hour for the seriously injured can prove decisive between life and death,” she said.

She added, “With financial incentives and legal protection in place, more individuals will be encouraged to promptly transport seriously injured road accident victims to hospitals, thereby saving precious lives.”

The Chief Minister said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued detailed guidelines to States and Union Territories, and Delhi will adopt the scheme in accordance with those norms.

A District Level Evaluation Committee, comprising the District Magistrate, a senior police officer, the Chief Medical Officer and the Regional Transport Officer, will oversee implementation. The reward amount will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through an online system to ensure transparency.

Calling it a step towards fostering compassion, Gupta said the scheme would strengthen both road safety and humanitarian responsiveness

in the capital.